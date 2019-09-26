La madre del bebé recién nacido arrojado el pasado martes por su padre, de 16 años, al río Besós a la altura de la localidad Sant Adria del Besòs (Barcelona) tiene 13 años, según ha adelantado La Sexta. La cadena se televisión también informa de que la menor dio a luz en un hostal acompañada únicamente por el padre, ya que habían mantenido el embarazo en secreto incluso a su familia.
Mientras sigue la búsqueda del niño, el juez de guardia de Menores ha ordenado el ingreso en prisión del joven padre, después de que la Fiscalía haya considerado los hechos como asesinato.
Según ha informado el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Catalunya (TSJC), el juez tomó anoche la medida cautelar de ordenar el internamiento del menor en régimen cerrado.
Los hechos ocurrieron el pasado día 24, cuando el menor, supuesto padre del niño, fue sorprendido por algunas personas cuando se disponía a enterrar al bebé, ya fallecido, junto al Besòs, momento en que lo lanzó al río, según fuentes próximas a la investigación.
Posteriormente, se dirigió a una comisaría de los Mossos, donde confesó los hechos y fue detenido, al tiempo que se ponía en marcha un amplio dispositivo para localizar al bebé.
Unidades terrestres, acuáticas de los Mossos y de Bomberos de Barcelona, además de dos caninas y un helicóptero, siguen peinando toda la zona desde el punto central en el que los testigos situaron los hechos hasta la desembocadura del río, escasos metros más abajo.
