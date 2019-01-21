El bebé de Pineda de Mar (Barcelona) presuntamente maltratado por su padre ha fallecido hoy en la UCI del Hospital Vall d'Hebron de Barcelona a las 14.15 horas, después de estar ingresado desde el día 4 de este mes.
Fuentes del Hospital Vall d'Hebron de Barcelona han informado hoy del fallecimiento del bebé a causa de las graves heridas que presentaba, a pesar de que su estado era estable desde hace días. L.T.M. son las iniciales de este bebé, de dos meses, que fue trasladado al hospital barcelonés tras ser atendido con anterioridad en el Hospital de Calella.
Por este caso fue detenido el padre del bebé, de 21 años, que ha sido puesto en libertad provisional con medidas cautelares, mientras la madre está en libertad.
El Síndic de Greuges de Catalunya, Rafael Ribó, denunció la semana pasada que hubo "carencias" de información, comunicación y coordinación entre los servicios de salud y sociales que intervinieron en el caso de este bebé. Ribó anunció que quiere que se redacte un protocolo específico para la protección de los bebés de posibles maltratos, incluso en la etapa prenatal, dado que son momentos "de difícil visibilidad" de estas situaciones.
Por su parte, el ayuntamiento de Pineda de Mar ha acordado personarse en la causa judicial de este caso, al igual que el departamento de Trabajo, Asuntos Sociales y Familias de la Generalitat. La Dirección General de Ordenación y Regulación Sanitaria del Departamento de Salud también ha abierto un expediente para investigar la asistencia previa que recibió el bebé en diferentes centros en las últimas semanas, entre ellos el Hospital de Calella.
Fuentes del departamento de Salud han indicado que recopilan la información y el historial del bebé, aunque por el momento no se han dado a conocer datos sobre esta investigación.
