Un bebé o una mujer embarazada muere cada 11 segundos en algún lugar del mundo

Más mujeres embarazadas y recién nacidos sobreviven en la actualidad en comparación con cualquier otro momento de la historia, en parte gracias a una mejor atención médica, según mostraron el jueves datos de Naciones Unidas, pero pese a eso un bebé o una gestante muere cada 11 segundos en algún lugar del mundo.
Un informe dirigido por UNICEF y la Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS) descubrió que desde 2000 las muertes infantiles se han reducido en casi la mitad y las de las madres han caído en más de un tercio, principalmente debido a un mejores servicios de salud asequibles y de calidad.
Pero los datos también mostraron que 6,2 millones de niños en todo el mundo murieron en 2018 antes de cumplir 15 años y más de 290.000 mujeres fallecieron por complicaciones durante el embarazo y el parto en 2017.
Del total de muertes infantiles, 5,3 millones fueron de menores de cinco años, y casi la mitad en el primer mes de vida.
Henrietta Fore, directora ejecutiva de UNICEF, instó a los Gobiernos a invertir en servicios de salud para “hacer todo lo necesario para salvar estas preciosas vidas”.
El reporte mostró grandes desigualdades entre regiones, con mujeres y niños en África subsahariana que corren un riesgo mucho mayor de muerte prematura que en otros lugares.
Los niveles de muertes maternas son casi 50 veces más altos para las mujeres en África subsahariana que en los países ricos, y sus bebés tienen 10 veces más probabilidades de fallecer en su primer mes de vida, según el informe.
