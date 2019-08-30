Público
Benzú Un total de 153 migrantes saltan la valla de Ceuta en la primera incursión en un año

Se ha producido a las 07.20 horas de este viernes en el espigón marítimo fronterizo de Benzú. Algunas personas y funcionarios han sido atendidos por "heridas leves". 

31/08/2019 - Doble valla que separa Ceuta de Marruecos. EFE/Archivo

Un total de 153 personas han accedido a Ceuta a primera hora de la mañana de este viernes en el primer intento de salto en grupo de la frontera terrestre desde hace un año, según han informado fuentes relacionadas con la asistencia a estos migrantes. Además, han precisado que "tienen aspecto de ser muy jóvenes". 

El salto se ha producido hacia las 7,20 horas en el espigón marítimo fronterizo de Benzú, donde termina el doble vallado de 8,2 kilómetros de longitud en su extremo norte y donde el Ministerio del Interior ejecutó obras a principios de 2018 para intentar impermeabilizarlo. 

Desde la Delegación del Gobierno han explicado que cinco o seis funcionarios de la Guardia Civil han sido trasladados al Hospital Universitario para recibir atención médica "por heridas leves", mientras que los migrantes tampoco tienen lesiones graves, más allá de algunos cortes. 

El último salto en grupo de la frontera de Ceuta se registró el 22 de agosto de 2018. Un total de 116 personas accedieron a la ciudad, pero todos salvo tres menores de edad fueron devueltos al día siguiente a Marruecos aplicando un Tratado de Readmisión de 1992.

