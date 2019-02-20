Bernardo Montoya, el autor confeso del crimen de la joven zamorana Laura Luelmo el pasado mes de diciembre en El Campillo (Huelva), ha solicitado al Servicio Andaluz de Empleo (SAE) que se le tramite el cobro de prestación por desempleo para poder pagar a su abogado y "salir cuando antes de la cárcel".
Lo ha hecho en una carta escrita de su puño y letra y en mayúsculas que remitió el pasado 30 de enero a la oficina del SAE de Nerva (Huelva) desde cárcel de Sevilla II, en Morón de la Frontera (Sevilla), en la que pone en conocimiento de dicho servicio su situación actual.
"Soi Bernardo" (sic), comienza este hombre una carta, que ya avanza el periódico Viva Huelva, en la que relata que el pasado 23 de enero no pudo ir a sellar y, por tanto, seguir cobrando la prestación por desempleo que percibía desde su salida de la cárcel en octubre de 2018, tras 21 años encerrado, conseguida por los trabajos realizados en prisión, por encontrarse en prisión preventiva. De este modo solicita que le suspendan la tarjeta de empleo, solicitud necesaria para cobrar la prestación y se despide con "un cordial saludo" y su firma.
La petición ha sido atendida por el SAE desde donde, tras contar con el certificado pertinente de la cárcel de Morón que atestigua el internamiento de Montoya, se le ha suspendido la tarjeta y se procederá a trasladar el caso al Servicio Público de Empleo Estatal para su análisis y determinar si finalmente puede cobrar o no dicha prestación.
Después de haber tenido dos abogados de oficio, finalmente será Miguel Rivera el que se haga cargo de la defensa de Montoya, una vez que ya se ha personado como su abogado en la causa judicial.
