Betevé denuncia amenazas de un candidato del PP en Barcelona: "Bórralo o te rompo la cámara"

El canal de televisión Betevé denuncia que José Vargas, presidente de la Asociación Catalana de Víctimas de Organizaciones Terroristas (ACVOT) y número 10 en la lista del Partido Popular en Barcelona, ha amenazado a uno de sus periodistas durante una manifestación convocada por Catalanes por España.

En las imágenes ofrecidas por la televisión pública se observa a Vargas encarándose con el cámara por haber grabado un paneo en el que se le podía ver a él junto a otros manifestantes.

"¿Quién te ha dado a ti permiso para que me grabes?", se oye decir en la grabación. Tras insistir en que se borre el contenido grabado, una voz –que Betevé atribuye a Vargas– amenaza al reportero: "Te rompo la cámara; que no vea ninguna imagen mía, que si no lo vas a pasar mal".