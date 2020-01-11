Público
Betevé denuncia amenazas de un candidato del PP en Barcelona: "Bórralo o te rompo la cámara"

"Que no vea ninguna imagen mía, que si no lo vas a pasar mal", son algunas de las amenazas que se escuchan en la grabación.  

José Vargas en las imágenes grabadas por Betevé.

El canal de televisión Betevé denuncia que José Vargas, presidente de la Asociación Catalana de Víctimas de Organizaciones Terroristas (ACVOT) y número 10 en la lista del Partido Popular en Barcelona, ha amenazado a uno de sus periodistas durante una manifestación convocada por Catalanes por España

En las imágenes ofrecidas por la televisión pública se observa a Vargas encarándose con el cámara por haber grabado un paneo en el que se le podía ver a él junto a otros manifestantes. 

"¿Quién te ha dado a ti permiso para que me grabes?", se oye decir en la grabación. Tras insistir en que se borre el contenido grabado, una voz –que Betevé atribuye a Vargas– amenaza al reportero: "Te rompo la cámara; que no vea ninguna imagen mía, que si no lo vas a pasar mal". 

