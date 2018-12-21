Público
Bicicleta Estática para Urdangarin Urdangarin ya tiene permiso para usar su bicicleta estática en la cárcel de Brieva

El cuñado del rey alega que es para uso terapéutico y que los velocípedos que existen en la instalación son pequeños.

Iñaki Urdangarín sale de su domicilio en Ginebra (Suiza) - Efe

El Juzgado de Vigilancia Penitenciaria de Valladolid ha autorizado a Iñaki Urdangarin a utilizar una bicicleta estática de su propiedad para hacer ejercicio en la cárcel de mujeres de Brieva (Ávila), donde cumple condena desde el pasado mes de junio.

Urdangarin acudió al Juzgado de Vigilancia Penitenciara número 1 de Valladolid después de que la cárcel de Brieva se negara a su petición, y el juez en un auto le ha dado la razón y permite que pueda disponer de esa bicicleta estática.

El marido de la infanta Cristina solicitó la entrada de esta bicicleta alegando que es para un uso terapéutico y en la cárcel de Brieva no existe un gimnasio o instalación deportiva propia, por lo que el interno disfruta de las instalaciones comunes del polideportivo cuando las mujeres presas no las usan. Además, las bicicletas que existen en esta instalación deportiva común son "pequeñas" para Urdangarin

