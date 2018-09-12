Europa Laica ha reclamado al Gobierno que se anulen los bienes registrados por la Iglesia católica al amparo de la ley hipotecaria de 1946 y que si ésta quiere poner a su nombre aquellos que no sean de dominio público, lo haga siguiendo el mismo procedimiento que cualquier otro ciudadano.
Así lo ha reclamado en una rueda de prensa en la que ha presentado un informe que analiza la memoria de actividades económicas publicada por la Conferencia Episcopal.
El portavoz de Europa Laica, Juanjo Picó, ha explicado que lo que debe hacer el Ejecutivo es "retrotraer a su anterior situación registral todos lo bienes inmatriculados bajo el privilegio de la ley Hipotecaria de 1946", una norma que permitía a la Iglesia registrar a su nombre bienes tal como lo pueden hacer las administraciones públicas y que fue reformada en 2015 eliminando esta posibilidad.
A juicio de esta organización, al amparo de esta ley ha tenido lugar en España la "apropiación fraudulenta" de "miles de inmuebles y bienes pertenecientes al patrimonio colectivo", entre ellos, la Mezquita de Córdoba.
Esta semana se ha conocido que el Gobierno, a través de la Dirección General de Patrimonio del Estado, reclamará a la Iglesia católica los bienes inscritos a su nombre en el Registro de la Propiedad que sean de dominio público y el Ministerio de Justicia estudio ahora cómo se pueden recuperar esos bienes que -advierte- son "inembargables, imprescriptibles y no son enajenables".
Europa Laica cree que el Estado debe comprobar cuáles de esos bienes son de dominio público y, los que no lo sean y la Iglesia quiera registrar a su nombre, que lo haga mediante el mismo procedimiento que cualquier otro ciudadano.
En este sentido, la coordinadora Recuperando, que agrupa a una veintena de colectivos, ha anunciado que pedirá una reunión urgente con el Ministerio de Justicia "para evitar el cierre en falso del escándalo de las inmatriculaciones".
