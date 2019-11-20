Público
El Bierzo El temporal quiebra el castaño más grande de España, el Campano del Villar de Acero

El ejemplar tiene más de 800 años y alcanza los 30 metros de altura y 16 de perímetro, siendo uno de los árboles más singulares de la geografía española.

El Campano del Villar de Acero antes de que el temporal partiera parcialmente su estructura./ Dicyt.

El temporal ha hecho estragos en uno de los monumentos naturales más importantes de El Bierzo. El Campano del Villar de Acero, considerado el castaño más grande de España, se ha partido parcialmente a causa de las nevadas y las rachas de viento que han asolado la provincia durante los últimos días, según ha informado la Cadena Ser.

Con un altura que ronda los 30 metros y otros 16 de perímetro, este árbol de unos 800 años de edad ha perdido tres grandes caños y varias ramas. Desde la asociación A Morteira, dedicada a dar a conocer los árboles singulares de la provincia, han explicado a Radio Bierzo que esta situación era de prever, dado que el árbol apenas había sido intervenido durante siglos.

Desde A Morteira exigen que se aproveche esta circunstancia para que la Junta de Castilla y León realice un plan de intervención que consolide lo que queda del Campano del Villar de Acero, para garantizar su supervivencia.

