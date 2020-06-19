Estás leyendo: La Ertzaintza carga contra los manifestantes concentrados contra el mitin de Vox en Bilbao

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Bilbao La Ertzaintza carga contra los manifestantes concentrados contra el mitin de Vox en Bilbao

Un total de 200 personas han protestado contra el acto político. Las intervenciones de los dirigentes de Vox han tenido de fondo el ruido de las caceroladas que han impulsado los vecinos. 

La Ertzaintza carga contra los antifascistas concentrados contra el mitin de Vox en Bilbao | EP
La Ertzaintza carga contra los antifascistas concentrados contra el mitin de Vox en Bilbao | EP

BILBAO

EUROPA PRESS

La Ertzaintza ha cargado contra los grupos de antifascistas que esta tarde se han concentrado en protesta por la celebración de un mitin de Vox en el barrio de San Francisco en Bilbao.

El secretario general de Vox, Javier Ortega Smith, junto al candidato de Vox por Vizcaya en las elecciones autonómicas vascas del 12 de julio Niko Gutiérrez, han participado esta tarde en un acto político en la plaza Corazón de María, en el barrio bilbaíno de San Francisco, donde la Ertzaintza y la Policía Municipal han desplegado un fuerte dispositivo de seguridad.

Grupos antifascistas habían llamado a manifestarse contra este acto, denunciando que, "hoy, como hace 83 años, Vox convoca una algarada fascista en Bilbao y vienen a vomitar su discurso de odio".

Unas 200 personas, entre los que han secundado el llamamiento de los grupos antifascistas y vecinos el barrio, se han concentrado durante el mitin, fuertemente custodiados por la Ertzaintza, y a la finalización del acto, al que han asistido una veintena de simpatizantes de Vox, se han enfrentado a los agentes de la Ertzaintza, que han cargado varias veces ante el lanzamiento de piedras, botellas y incluso mobiliario de las terrazas de los bares de la zona.

Tras la finalización del mitin, en el que las intervenciones de los dirigentes de Vox han tenido de fondo el ruido de las caceroladas protagonizadas por los vecinos, la Ertzaintza mantiene las nueve de la noche, el cordón policial en la plaza Corazón de María y en la calle San Francisco .

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público