madrid
Varias personas de origen senegalés han rescatado a un hombre de 72 años que acaba de caer a la ría de Bilbao. Los hechos se produjeron este domingo, sobre las 15.00 horas, junto al Casco Viejo de la capital vizcaína, en pleno centro de la ciudad.
El precipitado resbaló desde una barandilla a la que se apoyó al encontrarse indispuesto y al agua se lanzaron varios ciudadanos, entre ellos también un policía de paisano.
Desde arriba les lanzaron una cuerda con la que consiguieron ponerse de pie en la base del puente. Entre todos sostuvieron al hombre hasta que ha acudido a la zona una lancha. Finalmente, una unidad de emergencias atendió al hombre de 72 años en la orilla.
