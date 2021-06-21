Estás leyendo: Varias personas rescatan a un hombre que cayó a la ría de Bilbao

Público
Público

Bilbao Varias personas rescatan a un hombre que cayó a la ría de Bilbao 

El hombre se sintió indispuesto, se apoyó a la barandilla de un puente y se precipitó al agua. 

Un momento del rescate.
Un momento del rescate. Atlas

madrid

Varias personas de origen senegalés han rescatado a un hombre de 72 años que acaba de caer a la ría de Bilbao. Los hechos se produjeron este domingo, sobre las 15.00 horas, junto al Casco Viejo de la capital vizcaína, en pleno centro de la ciudad.

El precipitado resbaló desde una barandilla a la que se apoyó al encontrarse indispuesto y al agua se lanzaron varios ciudadanos, entre ellos también un policía de paisano.

Desde arriba les lanzaron una cuerda con la que consiguieron ponerse de pie en la base del puente. Entre todos sostuvieron al hombre hasta que ha acudido a la zona una lancha. Finalmente, una unidad de emergencias atendió al hombre de 72 años en la orilla.

Más noticias

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público