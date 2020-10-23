madrid
Renfe ha devuelto más de 5,1 millones de euros a los viajeros que han tenido que anular sus billetes durante el mes de octubre por las medidas de restricción a la movilidad aprobadas en distintas ciudades españolas como consecuencia de la covid-19.
Las restricciones a la movilidad comenzaron en Madrid el pasado 3 de octubre y, desde entonces, se han ido ampliando a otras provincias y municipios españoles como León, Palencia, Medina del Campo, Ourense, Linares, Salamanca, Burgos, Navarra, Zaragoza, Huesca, Teruel y La Rioja.
En total, Renfe ha devuelto este mes 113.613 billetes, la mayor parte de ellos con origen o destino en Madrid (103.938), seguido de Zaragoza (3.278), León (2.486), Ourense (1.541) y Palencia (1.017), según fuentes de la operadora ferroviaria.Asimismo, la compañía ha enviado en octubre más de 105.000 correos electrónicos y 98.000 mensajes SMS a los viajeros afectados para informarles de la posibilidad de cambiar o anular sus billetes de forma gratuita, a través de cualquiera de sus canales de venta (web, taquillas o agencias).
Renfe es "la única empresa de transportes en España" que está llevando a cabo una política de cambios y anulaciones gratuitos, devolviendo el importe íntegro de los billetes anulados a todos los viajeros, ha destacado la misma fuente.
Durante el estado de alarma aprobado para el confinamiento entre el 14 de marzo y el 21 de junio pasados, Renfe devolvió casi un millón de billetes a sus clientes, por un importe total de 38,5 millones de euros, en una operación "sin precedentes" por parte de la compañía.
