Greenpeace ha colocado un tifo de grandes dimensiones en uno de los edificios de la calle Gran Vía de Madrid con el lema "consumismo=crisis climática". El objetivo es denunciar el daño que el consumismo genera al planeta, siendo una de las grandes causas de la crisis climática. Esta acción reivindicativa coincide con el comienzo del Black Friday.
🔴 ¡¡ACCIÓN!! Estamos en el centro de Madrid para boicotear #BlackFriday, porque consumismo = crisis climática. En este HILO te vamos a contar minuto a minuto lo que está pasando 👇— Greenpeace España (@greenpeace_esp) 29 de noviembre de 2019
Si quieres más información 👉 https://t.co/ZFcRwhOdaV#BlackFridayBlackPlanet pic.twitter.com/S4YLP2P2nR
