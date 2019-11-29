Público
Público
Únete a nosotros

Black Friday Greenpeace coloca una gran pancarta en la Gran Vía por el 'Black Friday' 

La ONG lleva a cabo esta acción reivindicativa en plena Gran Vía, una de las zonas de tiendas más importantes de la capital  y a las puertas de la Cumbre del Clima, que comenzara el próximo lunes.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Imagen de la pancarta desplegada en un edificio de Gran Vía por Greenpeace./ Público

Imagen de la pancarta desplegada en un edificio de Gran Vía por Greenpeace./ Público

Greenpeace ha colocado un tifo de grandes dimensiones en uno de los edificios de la calle Gran Vía de Madrid con el lema "consumismo=crisis climática". El objetivo es denunciar el daño que el consumismo genera al planeta, siendo una de las grandes causas de la crisis climática. Esta acción reivindicativa coincide con el comienzo del Black Friday

((Habrá ampliación))

Tifo de Greenpeace en Gran Vía./ Público

Tifo de Greenpeace en Gran Vía./ Público

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad