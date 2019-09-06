La capilla ardiente de la esquiadora Blanca Fernández Ochoa se instalará este sábado en el tanatorio de Cercedilla a las 09:00 horas y permanecerá abierta durante doce horas, han informado fuentes municipales de la localidad.
Dos días después del hallazgo del cadáver, la familia ha recibido este viernes sus restos para poder velarlos el sábado y posteriormente esparcir sus cenizas por Siete Picos, su montaña preferida, siempre y cuando el juez les de autorización para la incineración de sus restos, ha indicado la hermana de la deportista fallecida.
Cumplirán así el deseo de Blanca, según ha explicado su hermana Lola, quien ha dicho que están "todos destrozados" y que la identificación no ha sido fácil porque "llevaba muchos días a la intemperie".
"La despedida la haremos en familia. Parece que ella quería que la incinerasen y esparcir los retos en Siete Picos, que era su montaña preferida. Haremos una bonita excursión todos los hermanos y echarnos unas risas que era lo que a ella le gustaba", ha comentado Lola Fernández Ochoa, hermana de la fallecida.
La presidenta madrileña, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, ha anunciado que en las próximas semanas llevará al Consejo de Gobierno otorgarle a la esquiadora la medalla de la Comunidad de Madrid en reconocimiento a su trayectoria y su aportación al deporte español.
Por su parte, el alcalde de la localidad, Luis Miguel Peña, ha indicado que dedicará parte del personal a la ceremonia, con la colaboración de la Guardia Civil de Cercedilla, y que han comunicado a la Delegación del Gobierno en Madrid que se va a realizar ahí el sepelio, por si pudiesen necesitar más efectivos. "No creemos que sea necesaria más ayuda que la prestada por los Cuerpos de Seguridad del Estado", ha remarcado el regidor.
La empresa de servicios funerarios Albia, con la que colaboraba en causas solidarias la esquiadora, se ha hecho cargo de forma altruista de todos los gastos del sepelio, algo que le ha agradecido la familia.
