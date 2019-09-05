El vecino de Cercedilla que vio a Blanca Fernández Ochoa y al que ésta dijo que iba a La Peñota comunicó esta información a la Policía Local de la localidad madrileña el pasado domingo, 1 de septiembre, fecha en la que apareció el coche en el aparcamiento de Las Dehesas.
Fuentes municipales han informado a Efe de que este testigo comunicó a la Policía Local de Cercedilla su conversación con Blanca, a la que encontró el pasado día 24 junto a la estatua de su hermano Paco en esta localidad e, incluso, la acompañó unos metros.
Asimismo, las fuentes han asegurado que los agentes de la Policía Local trasladaron desde el primer momento esta información al dispositivo de búsqueda que comenzó ese domingo, 1 de septiembre, con el hallazgo del vehículo de la medallista olímpica en el lugar.
La cuestión es que el mismo vecino decidió este miércoles comunicar de nuevo su información.
Fuentes policiales han detallado que los investigadores de la desaparición de Blanca no supieron de este testimonio hasta este miércoles por la mañana, cuando la Policía Local de Cercedilla lo comunicó y entonces llamaron al testigo para entrevistarle.
Al dar veracidad a su relato se planificó batir esa zona por la tarde pero antes de que saliera el dispositivo un sargento de la Guardia Civil fuera de servicio, guiado por su perra y como voluntario, encontró el cadáver en la zona de La Peñota.
La autopsia que se practica en el Instituto Anatómico Forense, en Madrid, determinará la causa y circunstancias del fallecimiento de Blanca Fernández Ochoa.
