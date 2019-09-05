Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Blanca Fernández Ochoa El testigo que vio a Blanca Fernández Ochoa avisó el pasado domingo de que iba a La Peñota

Fuentes policiales han detallado que los investigadores de la desaparición de la medallista olímpica no supieron de este testimonio hasta este miércoles por la mañana, el mismo día que hallaron el cadáver de Blanca en esa zona. 

Publicidad
Media: 1.50
Votos: 2
04/09/2019.- Voluntarios trabajan en la búsqueda de la esquiadora Blanca Fernández Ochoa, desaparecida desde el pasado día 23, este miércols en la sierra de Madrid. El portavoz de la familia de Blanca Fernández Ochoa, Adrián Federighi, ha expresado este

Voluntarios que trabajaron en la búsqueda de la esquiadora Blanca Fernández Ochoa. EFE/David Fernández

El vecino de Cercedilla que vio a Blanca Fernández Ochoa y al que ésta dijo que iba a La Peñota comunicó esta información a la Policía Local de la localidad madrileña el pasado domingo, 1 de septiembre, fecha en la que apareció el coche en el aparcamiento de Las Dehesas.

Fuentes municipales han informado a Efe de que este testigo comunicó a la Policía Local de Cercedilla su conversación con Blanca, a la que encontró el pasado día 24 junto a la estatua de su hermano Paco en esta localidad e, incluso, la acompañó unos metros.

Asimismo, las fuentes han asegurado que los agentes de la Policía Local trasladaron desde el primer momento esta información al dispositivo de búsqueda que comenzó ese domingo, 1 de septiembre, con el hallazgo del vehículo de la medallista olímpica en el lugar.

La cuestión es que el mismo vecino decidió este miércoles comunicar de nuevo su información.

Fuentes policiales han detallado que los investigadores de la desaparición de Blanca no supieron de este testimonio hasta este miércoles por la mañana, cuando la Policía Local de Cercedilla lo comunicó y entonces llamaron al testigo para entrevistarle.

Al dar veracidad a su relato se planificó batir esa zona por la tarde pero antes de que saliera el dispositivo un sargento de la Guardia Civil fuera de servicio, guiado por su perra y como voluntario, encontró el cadáver en la zona de La Peñota.

La autopsia que se practica en el Instituto Anatómico Forense, en Madrid, determinará la causa y circunstancias del fallecimiento de Blanca Fernández Ochoa.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad