Blanca Fernández Ochoa fue vista por última vez comprando en un centro comercial de Pozuelo de Alarcón el 24 de agosto

La Guardia Civil ha abierto líneas de investigación distintas a la de la sierra de Cercedilla en el caso de la desaparición de le exesquiadora Blanca Fernández Ochoa, que fue vista por última vez comprando en un centro comercial de Pozuelo de Alarcón el día 24 de agosto, según ha revelado la Guardia Civil.
Así lo ha explicado este mediodía a los medios en Cercedilla el general de la Zona de Madrid de la Guardia Civil, José Antonio Berrocal. "Están abiertas todas las posibilidades y no nos cerramos a nada. Las diligencias son secretas", ha indicado.
Berrocal ha explicado que la denuncia fue interpuesta en Guardia Civil el día 29 por parte de la familia. En Cercedilla se encontró posteriormente su vehículo, que según ha apuntado podría llevar varios días aparcado allí.
En el día de ayer los agentes realizaron una inspección del coche in situ y este lunes lo están realizando en dependencias policiales de forma más minuciosa. De momento, han hallado cosas personales pero ningún signo de violencia.
Asimismo, otros agentes están analizando su teléfono móvil, algo que según ha transmitido el general "llevará su tiempo". Así, analizarán si Blanca Fernández Ochoa buscó otro destino en el norte de España. "Las pistas nos han situado en el entorno del monte de Cercedilla, pero no son las únicas pistas. La investigación está abierta en otras vías, hay alternativas. No hay un despliegue como este, pero hay otras vías", ha reiterado Berrocal.
Más de 200 agentes, entre policías nacionales, guardias civiles y policías locales, con sus correspondientes unidades especializadas, guías caninos y helicópteros, además de bomberos, agentes forestales y los GEO, buscan este lunes por la zona de la sierra de Cercedilla a la exesquiadora.
