Donde mejor se pudo ver la bola de fuego, que se observó la madrugada del lunes al martes, fue en la zona de Málaga y del delta del Ebro. 

Mapa con la trayectoria recorrida por la bola de fuego la pasada madrugada. Red de Detección de Bólidos y Meteoros de la UMA y la SMA

madrid

Una bola de fuego sobrevoló la costa mediterránea desde Málaga hasta el delta del Ebro, donde explotó, la madrugada del lunes al martes. Sobre las 01.34 hora local, varias estaciones de la Red de la Universidad de Málaga (UMA) y de la Sociedad Malagueña de Astronomía detectaron una "impresionante y brillantísima" bola de fuego.

La Red de Detección de Bólidos y Meteoros de la UMA y la SMA, ha mostrado en su página web vídeos del momento de la explosión frente al delta del Ebro (que se pueden ver pinchando aquí).

Las estaciones Cal Maciarol en Áger (Lleida) y C'al Ou, en Sant Martí de Sesgueioles (Barcelona) grabaron en vídeo el instante. Hasta se ha llegado a ver cómo desaparece por la parte inferior de la imagen, vislumbrándose el resplandor de las dos explosiones con las que se desintegró. 

Incluso con la presencia de nubes, en las estaciones de Masquefa en Barcelona y la del Observatorio Astronómico de El Torcal en Antequera, se pudo captar por su gran intensidad, a pesar de estar a más de 630 kilómetros de distancia. Lo que se pudo observar fue un punto a ras del horizonte. 

"Nuestras cámaras comenzaron a detectarlo cuando se encontraba a 75 kilómetros de altura sobre el mar Mediterráneo, frente al delta del Ebro. Descendió con dirección suroeste a casi 80.000 km/h para desintegrarse cuando estaba a 37 kilómetros de altura", ha señalado Alberto Castellón, profesor de la UMA y miembro de la Red de Detección de Meteoros y Bólidos de la universidad malagueña.

También ha añadido que por las características "de su velocidad, brillo y profundización en la atmósfera es posible que haya generado meteoritos que, en todo caso, caerían al mar".

