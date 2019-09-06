Los bomberos consiguen estabilizar algunos incendios en Galicia pero el fuego sigue activo

Los medios de extinción han conseguido estabilizar algunos de los incendios que arrasan Galicia, aunque el fuego sigue activo en la mayoría de los focos detectados esta semana. Además, se ha registrado un nuevo fuego en la zona de Finisterra que ya afecta a 40 hectáreas, según informa este viernes la Consellería de Medio Rural.
El incendio más importante es el que se registró en el municipio lucense de Monforte de Lemos y que, tras arrasar unas 350 hectáreas y obligar al desalojo de algunos vecinos por la proximidad de las llamas a las viviendas, se encuentra este viernes en fase de estabilización gracias al trabajo de los medios de extinción.
También los vecinos de la localidad coruñesa de Porto do Son vivieron la víspera una situación complicada durante casi diez horas en las que el fuego calcinó unas 80 hectáreas.
En la provincia de Ourense permanecían este jueves activos dos incendios: uno en Cenlle, que ya ha sido controlado tras arrasar 40 hectáreas, y otro en Lobeira, en concreto en el interior del Parque Natural del Xurés, que está estabilizado tras afectar a 30 hectáreas.
El presidente de la Xunta, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, ha defendido que Galicia cuenta con el "mejor operativo de España" contra incendios aunque ha apuntando a la intencionalidad de los fuegos.
