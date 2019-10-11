Dos personas han fallecido al estrellarse una avioneta de un vuelo de prácticas en la localidad de Bonastre (Tarragona) este jueves, según han informado los Bomberos de la Generalitat.
El aparato había despegado del aeropuerto de Sabadell en dirección al aeropuerto de Reus (Tarragona) y se ha estrellado por causas que están siendo investigadas en las proximidades de una casa en Bonastre, a unos 90 kilómetros del aeródromo de salida.
Los bomberos recibieron a las 20.56 horas el aviso del centro de control de AENA, que había perdido la comunicación de la avioneta, que se dirigía al aeropuerto de Reus (Tarragona).
Con esta información iniciaron el dispositivo de búsqueda, hasta que a las 22.47 horas localizaron la avioneta y los dos tripulantes sin vida cerca de Mas Gatell, a unos 800 metros del kilómetro 10,5 de la carretera T-202, en Bonastre.
El aparato se estrelló contra el muro perimetral de la finca por causas que se desconocen, y que está investigando la Unidad Técnica de Seguridad Aérea de los Mossos d'Esquadra en coordinación con la Comisión de Investigación de Accidentes e Incidentes Aéreos de Aviación Civil.
Accident d'una avioneta amb 2 víctimes mortals a Bonastre. L'aparell havia sortit de l'aeroport de Sabadell i havia d'aterrar al de Reus. Per causes que es desconeixen i que està investigant la Unitat Tècnica de Seguretat Aèria @mossos, s'ha estavellat a prop d'un mas de Bonastre— Bombers (@bomberscat) October 10, 2019
En el operativo han trabajo Bomberos de la Generalitat, Mossos d'Esquadra, Salvamento Marítimo, el Sistema d'Emergències Mèdiques (SEM) y el Centro de Coordinación Operativa de Catalunya (Cecat) de Protección Civil de Catalunya.
