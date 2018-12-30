El bono social eléctrico podrá seguir solicitándose a partir del 1 de enero

El bono social eléctrico, un descuento en la factura de la luz del que se pueden beneficiar hogares en situación de vulnerabilidad, podrá seguir solicitándose a partir del 1 de enero, según ha informado el Ministerio para la Transición Ecológica.
Los usuarios del antiguo bono social que, aún cumpliendo los criterios, no hayan renovado el bono a 31 de diciembre, no pierden su derecho a solicitarlo. Una vez comience 2019, cualquier ciudadano puede tramitar el bono social en cualquier momento y, si cumple los criterios, podrá beneficiarse de las rebajas del 25% o 40% en la factura estipulados por la normativa.
Según los últimos datos disponibles, se han recibido más de un millón y medio de solicitudes completas, de las cuales más un millón ya tienen activado el bono social eléctrico. Estos hogares recibirán además un bono adicional para sufragar los gastos de calefacción durante el próximo invierno.
Esta medida, unida a la ampliación de los criterios de renta para acceder al bono y la extensión de la prórroga para renovar el antiguo bono social hasta el 31 de diciembre, fue introducida por el Gobierno el pasado mes de octubre, mediante el Real Decreto Ley 15/2018, de medidas urgentes para la transición energética y la protección de los consumidores.
En 2017, la regulación del bono social se modificó para incluir el criterio de renta en su proceso de concesión. Hasta entonces, el bono se aplicaba a los usuarios con contratos de baja potencia (3 Kw), lo que incluía otras realidades diferentes a los hogares expuestos a vulnerabilidad como, por ejemplo, pisos vacíos, locales o viviendas vacacionales.
El Real Decreto Ley 15/2018 también ha flexibilizado la forma en la que los usuarios pueden disponer de los descuentos para, por ejemplo, hacer frente a los mayores gastos de luz en invierno. De igual modo, prohíbe el corte de suministro en los hogares acogidos al bono social donde viva al menos un menor de 16 años; una persona con un nivel de discapacidad del 33% o superior; o una persona en situación de dependencia en Grado II y III, circunstancias que no estaban contempladas en la anterior regulación del bono.
