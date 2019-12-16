Borja Thyssen, absuelto de un delito de fraude fiscal por falta de pruebas

Borja Thyssen-Bornemisza ha sido absuelto del delito de fraude fiscal. El juez considera que no hay pruebas suficientes de que el hijo de la baronesa Thyssen fingiese vivir en Andorra para no tributar en España en 2007 por la venta de exclusivas.
El pasado mes de noviembre los inspectores de la Oficina Antifraude de la Agencia Tributaria acreditaron que ese año vivió "al menos 356 días" en nuestro país como lo demuestran sus movimientos bancarios, facturas y los cuadrantes de los escoltas personales de la familia Thyssen.
La fiscal y la Abogacía del Estado, representada por Rosa María Seoane le acusaban de un delito contra la Hacienda Pública del artículo 305 en relación con el Impuesto sobre la renta de las personas físicas del año 2007.
El representante del Ministerio Fiscal pedía una pena de prisión de 2 años y multa por importe de 595.000 euros con tres meses de responsabilidad personal subsidiaria para el caso de impago. Además, reclama que indemnice a la Hacienda Pública la cantidad de 592.557,72 euros.
