El último borrador de la COP26 supera las presiones y mantiene la mención a los combustibles fósiles

Con cambios en el texto y un lenguaje más ambiguo, las Partes reconocen la necesidad de acelerar la transición energética y poner fin de manera gradual a los subsidios para las energías sucias.

El último borrador de la COP26, la Cumbre del Clima de Glasgow, mantiene cierto equilibrio respecto a los últimos documentos y sigue planteando el fin de las inversiones en combustibles fósiles. El texto ha conseguido superar la presión de países como Arabía Saudí y Australia, de tal forma que se recoge la necesidad de acelerar la transición hacia energías renovables y acabar gradualmente con las fuentes de energía sucias.

