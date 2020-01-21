Estás leyendo: Tres camiones chocan a la altura del desvío de la AP-7 en Figueres (Girona)

Después de las 12 horas, la autopista ha quedado reabierta entre Figueres y La Jonquera tras estar cortada en sentido norte unas cinco horas a causa de la borrasca Gloria.

21/01/2020.- Camiones accidentados en la AP-7 a la altura de Figueres (Girona), donde había desvíos a la N-II a causa del temporal 'Gloria'. SERVEI CATALÀ DE TRÀNS
MADRID

PÚBLICO | AGENCIAS

Tres camiones han sufrido un accidente a la altura del desvío de la AP-7 a la N-II en Figueres (Girona), donde la autopista ha estado cortada este martes a causa del temporal Gloria. Fuentes del Servei Català de Trànsit (SCT) han informado a Europa Press de que hay un herido leve

Después de las 12 horas, la autopista AP-7 ha quedado reabierta entre Figueres y La Jonquera (Girona) tras estar cortada en sentido norte unas cinco horas a causa de la borrasca.

El Servei Català de Trànsit (SCT) ha informado de que queda un carril restringido para retirar material en el punto del accidente con tres camiones implicados, a la altura del desvío que se había establecido en Figueres hacia la N-II durante el corte.

Francia cerró esta mañana durante unas horas la autopista A9 que conecta con España a la altura de Perpiñán a causa del intenso temporal de lluvia y nieve que afecta al departamento fronterizo de los Pirineos Orientales y que también impide el tráfico en otras carreteras.

