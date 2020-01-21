MADRID
Tres camiones han sufrido un accidente a la altura del desvío de la AP-7 a la N-II en Figueres (Girona), donde la autopista ha estado cortada este martes a causa del temporal Gloria. Fuentes del Servei Català de Trànsit (SCT) han informado a Europa Press de que hay un herido leve
Después de las 12 horas, la autopista AP-7 ha quedado reabierta entre Figueres y La Jonquera (Girona) tras estar cortada en sentido norte unas cinco horas a causa de la borrasca.
El Servei Català de Trànsit (SCT) ha informado de que queda un carril restringido para retirar material en el punto del accidente con tres camiones implicados, a la altura del desvío que se había establecido en Figueres hacia la N-II durante el corte.
Francia cerró esta mañana durante unas horas la autopista A9 que conecta con España a la altura de Perpiñán a causa del intenso temporal de lluvia y nieve que afecta al departamento fronterizo de los Pirineos Orientales y que también impide el tráfico en otras carreteras.
