BARCELONA
Este fin de semana, entre el viernes y el domingo, han sido desalojadas 11.372 personas en Barcelona en distintas aglomeraciones, en las que se realizaron botellones y diversos actos festivos.
Según han informado a Efe fuentes de la Guardia Urbana, un total de 6.640 personas han sido desalojadas en la madrugada de este domingo de diversos botellones y aglomeraciones en Barcelona, una cifra cercana a la de la noche del sábado de la pasada semana.
Los desalojos, que se desarrollaron sin incidentes, se registraron en los puntos que se han convertido en habituales en los últimos meses de pandemia para este tipo de encuentros, como son las playas de la ciudad, el paseo del Born, el entorno del Arc de Triomf y las Tres Chimeneas del Paralelo.
Más de 4.700 personas en la madrugada del sábado
Un total de 4.732 personas fueron desalojadas la noche del viernes y madrugada del sábado de diversas aglomeraciones en las calles y playas de Barcelona.
Dichas aglomeraciones se dieron también en el entorno del Arc de Triomf y el paseo del Born, y en las playas centrales de la ciudad. Los desalojos se llevaron a cabo sin incidentes en el marco del operativo conjunto que ejecutan los fines de semana agentes de la Guardia Urbana y de los Mossos d'Esquadra.
Este fin de semana es el último en el que los locales de ocio nocturno permanecen cerrados a consecuencia de la covid-19, lo que hace prever que a partir de este lunes el número de participantes en este tipo de encuentros en la calle descienda.
