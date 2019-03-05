Los técnicos del Ministerio de Hacienda (Gestha) cifran en 4.849 euros la brecha salarial entre hombres y mujeres en 2017, lo que supone un aumento de 104 euros con respecto al año anterior, de acuerdo con el informe Brecha salarial y techo de cristal elaborado con datos de la Agencia Tributaria.
Según el informe publicado este martes, el salario medio de la mujer en 2017 se situó en 16.568 euros, una cifra un 29,3 % inferior a la que registraron los hombres en ese ejercicio.
Gestha subraya que la brecha se redujo un 15 % entre 2005 y 2015 pero que desde entonces acumula un incremento de 229 euros, de manera que harían falta 87 euros para eliminarla.
La brecha de género aumenta con la edad, desde los 472 euros para los menores de 18 a los 11.472 euros para los mayores de 65
Los técnicos de Hacienda subrayan que la brecha de género aumenta con la edad, desde los 472 euros para los menores de 18 años a los 11.472 euros para los mayores de 65.
La asociación argumenta que la brecha salarial se debe a que las mujeres ocupan los trabajos más precarios y jornadas parciales, así como al denominado techo de cristal ya que pese a que las mujeres representan el 46,3 % de las trabajadoras, solo reciben dos de cada diez salarios por encima de 126.000 euros.
En 2017, la mayor brecha salarial se dio en Madrid (7.675 euros), Ceuta (6.771 euros) y Asturias (6.274 euros) y aumentó en todas las regiones salvo Galicia (donde disminuyó en 82 euros) y Madrid (bajó en 37 euros).
Gestha valora iniciativas como la ampliación del permiso de paternidad, la gratuidad de las escuelas públicas infantiles o el registro de sueldos desagregados por sexo, aunque señala que está pendiente de aprobar el incentivo para aumentar la presencia de mujeres en los consejos de administración.
