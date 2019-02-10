Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Brexit Los enfermeros españoles se plantean abandonar Reino Unido ante un posible brexit sin acuerdo

Los documentos publicados por Bolton Clinica Commissioning Group indican que la falta de regulación podría producir una numerosa pérdida de profesionales españoles, que forman el 17% del personal sanitario en la isla.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Una enfermera prepara una vía intravenosa para un paciente en un hospital / EFE

Una enfermera prepara una vía intravenosa para un paciente en un hospital. EFE

Unos 3.370 enfermeros conforman el 17% de la plantilla del Servicio Nacional de Salud del Reino Unido. Hasta el momento, el personal sanitario en el extranjero puede acumular puntos para mejorar sus perspectivas laborales en España, una norma que podría desaparecer en caso de producirse un brexit sin acuerdo, según refleja el diario Financial Times

A la espera de que el Parlamento británico llegue a un acuerdo para la salida del Reino Unido de la UE, los trabajadores españoles se plantean abandonar la isla. "Cuando el Reino Unido se vaya de la UE, trabajar allí no contará, a menos que haya un nuevo acuerdo", alerta Diego Ayuso, secretario general del Consejo General de Enfermería, en unas declaraciones recogidas por FT.

Según recoge este medio, varios trabajadores del Hospital Royal Bolton (Manchester) ya han solicitado su traslado a España. Asimismo, según indican los documentos publicados por Bolton Clinica Commissioning Group, la falta de regulación podría producir una numerosa pérdida de profesionales españoles. 

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad