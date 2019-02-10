Unos 3.370 enfermeros conforman el 17% de la plantilla del Servicio Nacional de Salud del Reino Unido. Hasta el momento, el personal sanitario en el extranjero puede acumular puntos para mejorar sus perspectivas laborales en España, una norma que podría desaparecer en caso de producirse un brexit sin acuerdo, según refleja el diario Financial Times.
A la espera de que el Parlamento británico llegue a un acuerdo para la salida del Reino Unido de la UE, los trabajadores españoles se plantean abandonar la isla. "Cuando el Reino Unido se vaya de la UE, trabajar allí no contará, a menos que haya un nuevo acuerdo", alerta Diego Ayuso, secretario general del Consejo General de Enfermería, en unas declaraciones recogidas por FT.
Según recoge este medio, varios trabajadores del Hospital Royal Bolton (Manchester) ya han solicitado su traslado a España. Asimismo, según indican los documentos publicados por Bolton Clinica Commissioning Group, la falta de regulación podría producir una numerosa pérdida de profesionales españoles.
