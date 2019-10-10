Público
Brote de gastroenteritis Intoxicados por salmonelosis 41 niños de un colegio de Olot

Los 41 niños son estudiantes de primero y segundo de primaria de la escuela. Todo apunta a unos bocadillos en mal estado que comieron durante una excursión.

comedor escolar cantabria

Imagen de un comedor escolar

Técnicos de la Agencia de Salud Pública de Catalunya en Girona investigan el origen de un brote de gastroenteritis que ha afectado 41 niños de la escuela el Petit Plançó de Olot y a un profesor. Según han confirmado los resultados de los coprocultivos analizados, el brote fue provocado por la bacteria salmonella.

Los 41 niños son estudiantes de primero y segundo de primaria de la escuela. Según publica el Diario de Girona, los afectados formaban parte de un grupo de cincuenta alumnos y cuatro profesores que el 2 de octubre fueron de excursión. Las primeras conclusiones apuntan a que los afectados comieron bocadillos elaborados en la cocina del centro. Los que no presentaron síntomas, lo llevaban hecho en casa.

Una decena de niños afectados acudieron a centros de atención primaria y en el hospital de Olot para ser atendidos a partir del 3 de octubre. Uno de ellos se quedó unas horas en observación en el centro hospitalario y después ya recibió el alta.

La salmonelosis es una enfermedad de transmisión alimentaria frecuente. Es una infección intestinal producida por la bacteria salmonella. En la mayoría de casos causa gastroenteritis y mejora sin necesidad de tratamiento. Los síntomas suelen ser leves y desaparecen al cabo de cuatro y siete días sin tratamiento y puede agravarse cuando afecta a niños, ancianos o personas con enfermedades crónicas.

