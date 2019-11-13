Un brote de hepatitis A en un restaurante de Cartagena obliga a vacunar a unos 4.000 comensales

Un brote de hepatitis A va a obligar a vacunarse a unas 4.000 personas que comieron en un restaurante de Cartagena. De momento se han detectado 24 afectados y actualmente hay 7 ingresados en el hospital Santa Lucía de Cartagena que evolucionan favorablemente.
Hasta el momento se han vacunado más de 1.300 personas que habían comido en el restaurante del 24 al 29 de octubre, han señalado fuentes del Gobierno regional. Pero la Dirección General de Salud Pública ha decidido ampliar la vacunación a los clientes que comieron en el local desde el miércoles 30 de octubre al miércoles 6 de noviembre. Se espera que durante la semana se vacunen otras 2.700 personas, hasta llegar a las 4.000.
Salud Pública ha reiterado su mensaje de tranquilidad respecto al brote, ya que, según ha destacado, se han adoptado todas las medidas oportunas para evitar la propagación de la enfermedad. El protocolo de Salud Pública consistió en el cese temporal de la actividad del local y en la vacunación de los afectados y de los posibles contactos.
En caso de presentar síntomas compatibles con un cuadro de hepatitis A deben consultar con su médico. Los síntomas típicos de la hepatitis A son ictericia (color amarillento de piel y mucosas) y coluria (orina de color oscura) que se suelen acompañar de nauseas, vómitos intermitentes, malestar general, fiebre, cefalea, dolor abdominal y/o heces pálidas. Es necesario ser muy escrupulosos con la higiene de manos y que los profesionales de la hostelería sigan todas las indicaciones sanitarias en la manipulación de los alimentos.
Las personas que comieron el 30 y 31 de octubre y 1 de noviembre se han vacunado este martes en horario de tarde y el miércoles 13 en horario de mañana; parte de los comensales del 2 y 3 de noviembre se han vacunado el miércoles 13 y el resto lo hará este jueves por la mañana; y los clientes del 4, 5 y 6 de noviembre se vacunarán el jueves en horario de tarde y viernes en horario de mañana.
A tal fin, se establecen 4 puntos de vacunación con previsión de vacunar a 25 personas por hora y a los que se ha asignado personal médico, enfermería y auxiliar tanto del Servicio Murciano de Salud como de la Dirección General de Salud Pública.
