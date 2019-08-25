Público
BROTE DE LISTERIOSIS La carne con listeria comercializada sin marca se vendió en la provincia de Sevilla

El brote afecta ya a más de 200 personas y ha causado al menos una muerte, aunque se investiga una segunda.

Un usuario navega, este jueves, por la página web de Magrudis, que comercializa la carne mechada 'La Mechá' causante de un brote de listeriosis. A pesar de que la Junta ha ordenado la paralización de la actividad y la retirada de todos sus artículos elabo

Un usuario navega por la página web de Magrudis, que comercializa la carne La Mechá. EFE/José Manuel Vidal

Los establecimientos que vendían carne comercializada sin marca procedentes de la empresa Magrudis, que este sábado dio positivo por listeria, ya no comercializan este alimento y todos ellos, que han sido informados del problema, están ubicados en diversos municipios de la provincia de Sevilla.

Eso es lo que se desprende de la última actualización que ha hecho la Agencia Española de Seguridad Alimentaria y Nutrición (Aesan), dependiente del Ministerio de Sanidad, sobre el brote de listeriosis que afecta a más de 200 personas y ha causado al menos una muerte, aunque se investiga una segunda, la de un enfermo terminal con presencia de la bacteria.

La Agencia asegura que la Junta le ha informado de que sus Servicios de Control Oficial y los del Ayuntamiento de Sevilla han verificado que todos los clientes de Comercial Martínez León, la empresa que distribuyó el producto, ya han sido contactados y notificados del problema, y que ya no comercializan el producto.

La Junta también le ha informado a Sanidad de que todos los clientes notificados por Comercial Martínez León están ubicados en diversos municipios de la provincia de Sevilla.

También le detalla que una de las muestras de esa carne ha dado positivo a la bacteria en los análisis preliminares.

Esta información ha sido trasladada por la Aesan a todas las comunidades autónomas en el marco del Sistema Coordinado de Intercambio Rápido de Información (Sciri).

