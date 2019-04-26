Público
Brutal agresión con una barra metálica Detenido un hombre por darle una paliza a una mujer de 91 años en L’Hospitalet

El agresor sacó una barra metálica de un carrito de la compra y, sin motivo alguno, comenzó a golpearle. Los Mossos d’Esquadra han informado que el atacante, de 52 años, tiene con problemas mentales.

Valentina Sánchez, de 91 años, paseaba por la calle cuando un hombre, al que no conocía de nada, la atacó de forma violenta con una barra metálica./ ANTENA 3

Este miércoles, Valentina Sánchez, de 91 años, paseaba por la calle con su hijo por L’Hospitalet de Llobregat cuando un hombre, al que no conocía de nada, la atacó de forma violenta con una barra metálica. El agresor sacó el hierro de un carrito de la compra y, sin motivo alguno, comenzó a golpearle. La gente que estaba por la plaza por la que pasaban en aquel momento enseguida acudió en su ayuda. Valentina ha necesitado más de cien puntos en la cabeza y tiene todo el cuerpo lleno de moratones, según ha adelantado Antena 3.

Los Mossos d’Esquadra han informado que el atacante es un hombre de 52 años, natural de Orán (Algeria), con problemas mentales. Fue detenido de inmediato por los agentes e ingresado en la unidad de psiquiatría del Hospital de Bellvitge.

La Policía ha explicado que su intención no era matar a la mujer, sino lesionarla. Será un médico forense el que dictamine si la agresión conlleva algún tipo de responsabilidad penal.

