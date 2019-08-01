Público
Brutal paliza de dos vigilantes de seguridad a un hombre negro en una estación de Madrid

Un vídeo muestra cómo dos vigilantes agreden de manera salvaje a un hombre negro, que permanecía en el intercambiador de Avenida de América (Madrid) cuando ya estaba cerrada a los usuarios. 

Dos vigilantes de seguridad agreden a un hombre negro en Avenida de América / LaSexta

Dos agentes de seguridad del intercambiador de Avenida América (Madrid) propinaron el pasado 27 de julio una brutal paliza a un hombre negro. Primero, lo acorralan contra la pared y, después, le propinaron varios puñetazos y agarrones por el cuello hasta que la víctima acabó en el suelo siendo arrastrada por los agentes de seguridad. 

Las imágenes, que han sido difundidas en exclusiva por laSexta, fueron grabadas una vez el intercambiador ya estaba cerrado al público. Tras arrastrarlo hasta los exteriores de la estación de Madrid, los agentes dejaron a la víctima en el suelo y desconocen qué ocurrió con él.

Por su parte, el Consorcio de transportes de la Comunidad de Madrid ha abierto un expediente informativo, mientras que la empresa de seguridad responsable de los vigilantes ha informado de que uno de los hombres, el más agresivo, ya ha sido despedido por la empresa de seguridad. Mientras, estudia qué medidas tomar con el otro agente.

