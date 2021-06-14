Estás leyendo: El buque oceanográfico Ángeles Alvariño continuará hasta el jueves la búsqueda de Gimeno y su hija

El buque del Instituto Español de Oceanografía (IEO) Ángeles Alvariño sigue rastreando con un sonar este jueves los fondos marinos de la costa de Santa Cruz de Tenerife.
El buque del Instituto Español de Oceanografía "Ángeles Alvariño" prolongará hasta este jueves las labores de rastreo en busca de Tomás Gimeno y su hija de un año, Anna, que ha reanudado este lunes alrededor de las 14:20 tras permanecer unos días inoperativo por una avería.

Así lo ha anunciado el delegado del Gobierno en Canarias, Anselmo Pestana, en uno de los actos en los que acompaña este lunes en Las Palmas de Gran Canaria a la ministra de Economía, Nadia Calviño.

Tras una rueda de prensa ofrecida por Calviño y el presidente canario, Ángel Víctor Torres, Pestana ha informado de que este barco oceanográfico finalizará este jueves "una casi tercera prórroga de su trabajo en Canarias" en el marco de la investigación judicial abierta tras la desaparición de Tomás Gimeno y sus dos hijas y que ha permitido encontrar hasta el momento el cadáver de la mayor.

De esta forma, el buque del Instituto Español de Oceanografía 'Ángeles Alvariño' "apurará al máximo los compromisos de investigación que tiene en otras zonas del país", ha referido Pestana, quien ha agradecido "la generosidad que ha tenido el Ministerio de Ciencia" con la instrucción de este caso de violencia machista y vicaria.

A juicio del delegado del Gobierno en Canarias, la intervención "inédita" de un recurso de estas características, junto al gran compromiso del equipo de la Guardia Civil que participa en las labores de búsqueda, han permitido que esta investigación "de sus frutos".

"Ha sido una suerte para poder, al menos, y desgraciadamente, despejar dudas y no tener un caso más de desaparición de niños abierto en Canarias", ha referido Anselmo Pestana. 

