El buque de rescate 'Aita Mari' denuncia que España no le permite navegar con ayuda humanitaria a Lesbos

El buque cumplirá el próximo día 18 de abril tres meses de su retención y, desde ese día, su misión ha sido denunciar que políticas como estas estaban costando muertes de personas migrantes.

La ONG Salvamento Marítimo Humanitario (SMH) ha denunciado este domingo que la Autoridad Marítima española no permite al buque de rescate 'Aita Mari' 'navegar con ayuda humanitaria' a Lesbos, en Grecia.

Según relata SMH, el buque recibió este sábado por la tarde un mensaje de la Autoridad Marítima en que alertaban sobre la necesidad de acceder a un puerto español "y solicitar despacho indicando puerto o zona de destino y detallando la actividad" que pretendían realizar.

Para SMH, con esta decisión "España está yendo en contra de la decisión de la Autoridad Marítima lusa", que autorizó al 'Aita Mari' para hacer un transporte de ayuda humanitaria (material médico, leche en polvo para bebés y otros productos de higiene básicos) con destino a los campos de Lesbos.

"La confirmación de la paralización del buque 'Aita Mari' con ayuda humanitaria para los niños, mujeres y hombres retenidos en las islas del Egeo sería una muestra de crueldad muy difícil de justificar y no puede entenderse de unas autoridades que invocan la corresponsabilidad y solidaridad de los pueblos europeos para dar respuesta al reto del fenómeno de la migración en Europa", han apuntado.

"Dada la urgencia de la situación", desde SMH han solicitado a las autoridades españolas "que ratifiquen el despacho otorgado por las autoridades lusas y dejen continuar al Aita Mari rumbo al Egeo sin necesidad de recalar en puerto español, toda vez que no se van a realizar labores de salvamento".

El buque cumplirá el próximo día 18 de abril tres meses de su retención y, desde ese día, su misión ha sido denunciar que políticas como estas estaban costando muertes de personas migrantes.

