Buscan a dos hombres por un intento de agresión sexual a una trabajadora de un hospital de Alicante

La Guardia Civil trata de identificar a dos individuos como autores de un intento de agresión sexual la pasada noche a una trabajadora del hospital de La Vila Joiosa de Alicante en las inmediaciones del centro.
Según fuentes conocedoras del caso el suceso ocurrió este lunes pasadas las 22 horas en un terreno cercano al hospital donde habitualmente estacionan sus vehículos los empleados del centro por la falta de plazas en el parking central.
Dos individuos con cascos de moto, lo que dificulta su identificación, trataron de agredir sexualmente a la trabajadora, de unos 30 años, y le golpearon.
La víctima se encuentra "golpeada, magullada y conmocionada", según las mismas fuentes mientras que avanza la investigación policial, aún sin detenidos.
Al mediodía de este martes decenas de compañeros del hospital se han concentrado a las puertas en señal de rechazo a este episodio violento.
