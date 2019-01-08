Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Buscan a dos hombres por un intento de agresión sexual a una trabajadora de un hospital de Alicante

La víctima se encuentra "golpeada, magullada y conmocionada", según fuentes conocedoras del caso mientras que avanza la investigación policial, aún sin detenidos.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Imagen de archivo de un agente de la Guardia Civil. EFE/Archivo

Imagen de archivo de un agente de la Guardia Civil. EFE/Archivo

La Guardia Civil trata de identificar a dos individuos como autores de un intento de agresión sexual la pasada noche a una trabajadora del hospital de La Vila Joiosa de Alicante en las inmediaciones del centro.

Según fuentes conocedoras del caso el suceso ocurrió este lunes pasadas las 22 horas en un terreno cercano al hospital donde habitualmente estacionan sus vehículos los empleados del centro por la falta de plazas en el parking central.

Dos individuos con cascos de moto, lo que dificulta su identificación, trataron de agredir sexualmente a la trabajadora, de unos 30 años, y le golpearon.

La víctima se encuentra "golpeada, magullada y conmocionada", según las mismas fuentes mientras que avanza la investigación policial, aún sin detenidos.

Al mediodía de este martes decenas de compañeros del hospital se han concentrado a las puertas en señal de rechazo a este episodio violento.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad