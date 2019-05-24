El Ayuntamiento de Redován, en la provincia de Alicante alertaba este jueves de la desaparición de una joven de 16 años cuando se dirigía al instituto. Desde el consistorio solicitaban colaboración ciudadana para averiguar el paradero de la menor.
🆘 DESAPARECIDA#Desaparecidos #sosdesaparecidos #Missing #España #Redován #Alicante pic.twitter.com/w03pe7qMM3— ALERTA DESAPARECIDOS (@sosdesaparecido) 24 de mayo de 2019
Desde el Ayuntamiento han informado que la menor desapareció este jueves sobre las 07:45 horas de la mañana cuando salió de casa para dirigirse su centro de estudios, el IES Jaime de Sant-Ángel. La mañana de su desaparición la menor llevaba unas deportivas negras y blancas, y un pantalón vaquero corto.
📢📢📢 Nicole sigue desaparecida desde ayer por la mañana y Guardia Civil y Policía Local la están buscando. Desde el Ayuntamiento de #Redován solicitamos colaboración ciudadana. ¿Sabes algo? Llama al 112 o a la Policía Local 608072253 pic.twitter.com/gnoCNELy2m— Ayuntamiento Redován (@aytoredovan) 24 de mayo de 2019
Fue su madre la que, tras no tener noticias de su hija desde por la mañana, acudió a dependencias policiales a denunciar la desaparición. Desde ayer, efectivos a Policía Local de Redován y la Guardia Civil trabajan para dar con el paradero de la joven.
