Menor desaparecida Buscan a una joven de 16 años desaparecida en Redován (Alicante)

Efectivos de la Policía Local y la Guardia Civil trabajan para dar con el paradero de la joven, de la que no se sabe nada desde las 07:45 horas de este jueves cuando salió de casa en dirección a su instituto.

Imagen de la menor desaparecida en Redován. | Twitter

El Ayuntamiento de Redován, en la provincia de Alicante alertaba este jueves de la desaparición de una joven de 16 años cuando se dirigía al instituto. Desde el consistorio solicitaban colaboración ciudadana para averiguar el paradero de la menor. 

Desde el Ayuntamiento han informado que la menor desapareció este jueves sobre las 07:45 horas de la mañana cuando salió de casa para dirigirse su centro de estudios, el IES Jaime de Sant-Ángel. La mañana de su desaparición la menor llevaba unas deportivas negras y blancas, y un pantalón vaquero corto. 

Fue su madre la que, tras no tener noticias de su hija desde por la mañana, acudió a dependencias policiales a denunciar la desaparición. Desde ayer, efectivos a Policía Local de Redován y la Guardia Civil trabajan para dar con el paradero de la joven.

