Ya se han rescatado a varios tripulantes, sin que por el momento se conozca su estado. La nave, un barco portacontenedores, habría volcado por causas aún desconocidas.

Puerto de Castelló. AUTORIDAD PORTUARIA / EP

Servicios de rescate y emergencia trabajan desde primera hora de esta noche en el puerto de Castelló para intentar encontrar a dos tripulantes que han caído al agua tras volcar su barco de mercancías mientras hacía labores de carga y descarga en un muelle, según la Policía Local.

Fuentes del Consorcio Provincial de Bomberos de Castelló han señalado a EFE que se trata de un barco portacontenedores que habría volcado por causas aún desconocidas y que el aviso del suceso se ha recibido a las 20.51 horas de este viernes. Estas fuentes han añadido que se ha rescatado a varias personas que estaban a bordo, sin que por el momento se conozca su estado, pero se busca a otras que han caído al agua.

La Generalitat informa por su parte de que se ha movilizado a dos unidades médicas urgentes y de emergencia, con embarcación y buzo de rescate. Por su parte, la Autoridad Portuaria de Castelló ha activado la fase azul de su plan de autoprotección, así como su Plan Interior Marítimo en previsión de que haya un vertido de combustible al mar.

El Centro de Coordinación de Emergencias, dependiente de la Generalitat, ha establecido la Situación 0 del Plan Emergencias Exterior. La Guardia Civil se ha hecho cargo de la investigación de este suceso.

