SANTA CRUZ DE TENERIFE
El buque Ángeles Alvariño del Instituto Español de Oceanografía (IEO), que realiza la búsqueda en el mar de la pequeña Anna, de un año, y de su padre Tomás G., ha regresado al puerto de Santa Cruz de Tenerife por una avería en el equipamiento, según informaron a Efe fuentes de la Guardia Civil.
El Ángeles Alvariño regresará para continuar el rastreo en cuanto se solventen las incidencias técnicas, añadieron las fuentes.
Esta es la primera vez que el navío del IEO regresa a puerto desde que el 30 de mayo llegase a Tenerife para participar en la búsqueda de Tomás G. y sus hijas Anna y Olivia, desaparecidos el 27 de abril.
El buque tenía previsto regresar a su base en Vigo esta semana, cuando se decidió prorrogar su labor de rastreo después de que el lunes encontrase una botella de submarinismo y un edredón que pertenecían a Tomás G., y el jueves por la tarde localizase el cuerpo sin vida de Olivia, de seis años, a 1.000 metros de profundidad, dentro de una bolsa de deporte atada a un ancla.
