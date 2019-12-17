La cadena Goiko denunciará los insultos racistas  y machistas que recibió una de sus empleadas por teléfono

La cadena de restauración Goiko ha avanzado en redes sociales que va a denunciar a través de sus servicios jurídicos los insultos de carácter racista y machista que recibió una de sus empleadas durante una llamada telefónica.
"Con todas las pruebas que estamos recogiendo desde el inaceptable ataque telefónico, nuestros abogados denunciarán a este individuo en nombre de nuestros empleados y nuestra compañía", ha manifestado en Twitter la empresa.
Además, añade que está haciendo "lo imposible para que este tipo de actitudes y agresiones no queden impunes". "Ella no ha sido la única agredida dentro de nuestra familia y venimos trabajando en esto desde el momento en que sucedió", desgrana.
Según el audio difundido en redes sociales, un cliente a la hora de elevar una queja comenzó a insultar a la empleada en los siguientes términos: "Eres una puta sudaca", "Eres una puta mierda", "Me cago en tu puta raza" y "Tú país es una puta mierda", en alusión a Venezuela.
Con todas las pruebas que estamos recogiendo desde el inaceptable ataque telefónico, nuestros abogados denunciarán a este individuo en nombre de nuestros empleados y nuestra compañía.— GOIKO (@goiko) December 16, 2019
La sucesión de improperios de carácter racista se produjo cuando el cliente elevaba una queja por la consumición de una hamburguesa de la cadena en San Sebastián de los Reyes y llamó a un local ubicado en la calle María de Molina de Madrid.
La empleada trata de explicarle que se debe dirigir al local donde adquirió el producto cuando recibe una serie de insultos ante lo cual la trabajadora corta la conversación.
