Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Cádiz Hallan en Cádiz una "casa de los horrores" en la que drogaban y robaban a ancianos

La Guardia Civil ha detenido a una pareja que drogaba a los ancianos y los alimentaba mediante sondas para apropiarse de sus bienes. Han sido detenidas cuatro personas y nueve más están siendo investigadas.

Publicidad
Media: 1
Votos: 1
Foto de archivo de un vehículo de la Guardia Civil/ EFE

Foto de archivo de un vehículo de la Guardia Civil/ EFE

La Guardia Civil de Cádiz ha detenido a una pareja de supuestos cuidadores que mantenían a ancianos encerrados en una "casa de los horrores", drogados y alimentados mediante sondas mientras se apropiaban de sus bienes.

En la denominada operación TEYDEA, además de la pareja, han sido detenidas otras cuatro personas e investigadas nueve más, dentro de un entramado que se habría apropiado en poco tiempo de más de 1.800.000 euros de cinco de sus víctimas, según ha informado la Guardia Civil.

La operación ha permitido rescatar a una anciana holandesa y a un anciano alemán, a los que los detenidos supuestamente "cuidaban" y mantenían encerrados, drogados y alimentados mediante sondas nasogástricas, en lo que la Guardia Civil ha calificado como "la casa de los horrores".

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad