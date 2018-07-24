Cae una gran red de narcos en Canarias: 56 detenidos y 600 kilos de cocaína incautados

Las Fuerzas de Seguridad del Estado han desarticulado una de las principales organizaciones de narcotraficantes radicadas en Canarias, en una operación que se ha saldado con 56 detenidos y la incautación de 600 kilos de cocaína, 2.800 de hachís y bienes por valor de más de cinco millones de euros.
Esta operación de la Guardia Civil, la Policía, la Agencia Tributaria y la Agencia Nacional contra el Crimen del Reino Unido culmina las investigaciones puestas en marcha hace dos años, en mayo de 2016, tras detectarse la introducción en Tenerife de grandes cantidades de drogas procedentes de Gran Canaria.
Según un comunicado remitido por la Policía Nacional, la organización había construido "una compleja y sofisticada red de blanqueo de capitales" para lavar los beneficios que les reportaban sus actividades, en particular, la introducción en Canarias de importantes partidas de cocaína procedentes de Sudamérica escondida en contenedores a través del puerto de Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.
