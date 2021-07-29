Estás leyendo: El salario medio de los sanitarios cae 200 euros en plena explosión por la pandemia

Público
Público

El salario medio de los sanitarios cae 200 euros en plena explosión por la pandemia

El sueldo anual de los profesionales de actividades sanitarias estaban en 2019 en 30.839,97 euros. En 2020, pasaron a estar a 30,636,63 euros tras el estallido de la pandemia de la covid-19.

Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos
Un trabajador sanitario protegido en la Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos -UCI- del Hospital del Mar, en Barcelona, el 19 de noviembre de 2020. David Zorrakino / Europa Press

madrid

Actualizado:

El salario medio en sanidad ha caído 200 euros en 2020 con respecto a 2019. El sueldo anual de los profesionales de actividades sanitarias en 2019 estaba en 30.839,97 euros. A diferencia de 2020, que pasaron a estar a 30,636,63 euros tras el estallido de la pandemia de la covid-19. Según el INE, el sueldo medio se redujo en 200 euros. según publica Redacción Médica.

Los sueldos y salarios "de los empleados de la fabricación de productos farmacéuticos se elevaron en 2020", el salario medio pasó de 43.181,81 euros en 2019 a 43.338,01 euros en 2020, 157 euros de diferencia

Evolución de indemnizaciones 

A diferencia de los salarios, las indemnizaciones por despido en sanidad sí han aumentado en 2020. Casi 40 euros más en 2020 que en 2019.  

Al contrario de las indemnizaciones por despido en los empleados de fabricación de productos farmacéuticos que "registró una caída notable".  Pasaron de 996,39 euros en 2019 a 565,89 euros en 2020, una diferencia de 430,50 euros.

Inmersos en la quinta ola

La situación de los sanitarios, y en sí, de todas las personas que trabajan en los hospitales ha sido muy complicada desde que estalló la pandemia por la covid-19.

Gracias a llegada de las vacunas, están frenando los ingresos hospitalarios y en las Unidades de Cuidados Intensivos (UCI). Aún así, los hospitales vuelven a esta desbordados porque las Urgencias, debido a la situación en la Atención Primaria, tienen que atender otro tipo de patologías que no están relacionadas con el coronavirus. Lo que lleva a los sanitarios a volver estar al límite. 

Más noticias

Etiquetas

selección público