La alcaldesa de Madrid, Manuela Carmena, ya se encuentra en planta tras haber sido sometida este miércoles a una operación donde los médicos le han fijado el tobillo roto mediante osteosíntesis con placa y tornillo, ha informado el Ayuntamiento de Madrid en un comunicado.
Carmena ha sido intervenida quirúrgicamente en la mañana de este miércoles del tobillo derecho, cinco días después de la torcedura que sufrió en su domicilio, donde se rompió el tobillo tras tener un accidente con las escaleras.
La operación, por parte del equipo médico del Hospital Universitario de La Princesa, ha consistido en la fijación de la zona fracturada mediante osteosíntesis con placa y tornillo —esta operación consiste en la unión de fragmentos del hueso fracturado con elementos metálicos—.
La alcaldesa, que ya se encuentra en una planta de este centro, podrá ser dada de alta en un plazo de 24 a 48 horas si no se producen complicaciones, según el equipo facultativo.
