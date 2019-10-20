El reportero Cake Minuesa ha sido puesto en libertad este domingo después de haber sido detenido acusado de un presunto delito de daños contra el patrimonio al intentar entrar en la basílica del Valle de los Caídos, según han informado a Efe fuentes de la investigación, que apuntan a que en el momento de la detención llevaba una cámara.
En concreto, la detención practicada por la Guardia Civil se produjo a las 20.00 del sábado en el Valle de los Caídos, cerrado desde el pasado 11 de octubre, y el reportero fue puesto en libertad a las 00.45 horas de este domingo, según señalan las mismas fuentes.
Al ser detenido portaba una cámara deportiva y una bolsa con diversos materiales, según aseguran a Efe las mismas fuentes, mientras que el digital eldiario.es señala que la Guardia Civil piensa que la intención del reportero era colocar una cámara en la basílica para grabar la exhumación del dictador Francisco Franco.
El recinto del Valle de los Caídos está cerrado desde el pasado 11 de octubre para preparar el operativo de la exhumación, que se producirá mañana o el martes –21 o 22 de octubre– como las fechas más probables o antes del 25 de octubre, según indicó el Gobierno en funciones de Pedro Sánchez.
Además, el Valle de los Caídos permanecerá cerrado hasta después de que los restos del dictador se reinhumen en un el lugar de su nueva sepultura, el cementerio de El Pardo-Mingorrubio. El Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez tiene previsto avisar a la familia de Franco con 48 horas de antelación.
