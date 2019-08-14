Público
Calatrava Santiago Calatrava, condenado a pagar 78.000 euros por su puente en Venecia

La sanción tiene en cuenta el coste final del puente —un total de 11,6 millones de euros frente a los siete millones presupuestados— y considera que se produjo una "negligencia grave" en la estimación inicial de costes.

Vista del arco central del puente de Calatrava en Venecia, en agosto del año pasado.

El arquitecto Santiago Calatrava ha sido condenado por el Tribunal de Cuentas de Venecia, en apelación tras la absolución en primera instancia, a pagar 78.000 euros por "perjuicios fiscales" al aumentar los costes de la construcción del Puente de la Constitución sobre el Gran Canal de Venecia.

La sanción tiene en cuenta el coste final del puente —un total de 11,6 millones de euros frente a los 7 millones presupuestados— y considera que se produjo una "negligencia grave" en la estimación inicial de costes, según medios italianos.

Entre estos sobre costes, se encuentran los que afectan al tamaño de algunas tuberías o al cálculo de los tiempos de desgaste de los escalones de vidrio. En este caso, estaba previsto que durasen al menos 20 años, pero desde su inauguración se tuvo que recurrir a "reemplazos y parches costosos" que aún continúan hoy.

La sentencia añade que la negligencia es "aún más grave y digna de ser estigmatizada porque proviene de un reconocido profesional de renombre mundial de muy alta competencia, con una larga y probada experiencia en la construcción de puentes".

Foto del puente de Calatrava en Venecia. REUTERS

