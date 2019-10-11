El calendario laboral de 2020 recoge un total de 13 días festivos nacionales, uno más que en 2019, de los que sólo ocho se celebrarán de forma conjunta en toda España, el mismo número que este año, según la resolución de la Dirección General de Trabajo publicada este viernes en el Boletín Oficial del Estado (BOE).
En concreto, los ocho festivos nacionales "no sustituibles" por las comunidades autónomas y que, por tanto, serán fiesta en toda España, son: el miércoles 1 de enero (Año Nuevo), el lunes 6 de enero (Epifanía del Señor), el viernes 10 de abril (Viernes Santo), el viernes 1 de mayo (Fiesta del Trabajo), el sábado 15 de agosto (Asunción de la Virgen), el lunes 12 de octubre (Fiesta Nacional de España), el martes 8 de diciembre (Inmaculada Concepción) y el viernes 25 de diciembre (Natividad del Señor).
Otros dos festivos comunes, 1 de noviembre (Todos los Santos) y 6 de diciembre (Día de la Constitución Española), caen en domingo, por lo que las comunidades autónomas pueden desplazar la celebración al lunes siguiente o a otro día.
Así, el lunes 2 de noviembre será festivo en Andalucía, Aragón, Asturias, Castilla-La Mancha, Extremadura y Madrid, comunidades que han decidido desplazar la fiesta de Todos los Santos.
De igual forma, el lunes 7 de diciembre será festivo en Andalucía, Aragón, Asturias, Baleares, Canarias, Castilla y León, Extremadura, Madrid, Murcia, Navarra y La Rioja, así como en las ciudades autónomas de Ceuta y Melilla. El resto de comunidades ha optado por trasladar el el festivo del 6 de diciembre, que cae en domingo, a otros días del año.
En Semana Santa, el 9 de abril, Jueves Santo, será festivo en todas las comunidades autónomas, salvo en Cataluña y en Comunidad Valenciana, mientras que el jueves 19 de marzo (San José) sólo será fiesta en Castilla-La Mancha, Comunidad Valenciana, Galicia, Murcia, Navarra y País Vasco. Asimismo, el sábado 25 de julio (Santiago Apóstol) será festivo sólo en Galicia y País Vasco. A los 13 días festivos nacionales, hay que sumar los festivos autonómicos y locales.
