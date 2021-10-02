madrid
El volcán Cumbre Vieja de La Palma permanece activo desde que el 19 de septiembre hiciera erupción. Desde entonces, ha expulsado ceniza que ha cubierto 3.304 hectáreas.
Ante la actual calidad del aire, la Dirección General de Seguridad y Emergencias del Gobierno de Canarias ha decretado un confinamiento en los municipios de Los Llanos de Aridane y El Paso. Esto afecta a unas 3.500 personas.
El nuevo confinamiento se acuerda como consecuencia de las condiciones meteorológicas que rigen con una inversión térmica que impide la dispersión de gases y los mantiene en cotas bajas de la atmósfera.
Se pide a la población de las zonas confinadas que cierre las puertas, ventanas, persianas y toda entrada de aire procedente del exterior; confínese, si es posible, en las habitaciones más interiores; desconecte la ventilación y la calefacción; es preciso interrumpir todo sistema que haga entrar aire del exterior.
Asimismo, continúan confinados además los barrios de San Borondón, Marina Alta, Marina Baja y La Condesa, todos ellos situados en el municipio de Tazacorte.
En cuanto a la lava, se reduce sensiblemente la estimación de la superficie ocupada, incluido el terreno que ha ganado al mar desde la noche del día 28. Pasa de las 709 hectáreas a las 367,3.
En cuanto a las edificaciones afectadas por las coladas, se mantiene el cálculo de 1.005, aunque se elevan a 880 las que han quedado completamente destruidas, diez más en comparación con el anterior recuento.
El número de kilómetros de carreteras afectados aumenta hasta los 30,7, de los cuales 28,3 han sido destruidos por el paso de la lava.
