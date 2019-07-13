Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Una cámara oculta a hombres para sensibilizar contra el acoso callejero 

La campaña que ha promovido el Ayuntamiento de Güejar Sierra pretende denunciar los intimidatorios piropos que sufren las mujeres. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
¿Cómo reaccionan los hombres ante el acoso callejero? Un pueblo de Granada ha hecho la prueba con sus vecinos

¿Cómo reaccionan los hombres ante el acoso callejero? 

El Ayuntamiento de Güejar Sierra ha sometido a sus vecinos a una cámara oculta para denunciar el acoso callejero que sufren las mujeres. Un grupo de hombres se ha visto sometido a los piropos intimidatorios de otro grupo de varones en una campaña titulada Al revés tu también te asustarías.

"Oye niña, vaya vestido bonito que llevas, ¿no?, Qué chula vas. Vente para acá, para el portal, y me lo enseñas. Te voy a hacer una mujer", son algunas de las expresiones que se pueden oír en el vídeo. 

Tras sufrir este tipo de acoso, las víctimas de la cámara oculta han expresado que han sentido miedo e intimidación. "Ahora os entiendo", reconoce uno de ellos. Y preguntados por si han sentido miedo, reconocen que sí. El vídeo termina con un alegato en el que se explica que este tipo de desafortunados piropos hacen a las mujeres ponerse en alerta y pasar un rato muy desagradable.

La conclusión: "Aunque se crea que va con la mejor de las intenciones, es acoso callejero. Porque si tú fueras una mujer también tendrías miedo".

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad