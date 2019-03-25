La Xunta obligará a habilitar en los nuevos edificios de uso público estancias para hacer más fácil el cuidado de los hijos, según ha informado El Faro de Vigo. Entre estas exigencias destaca la colocación de cambiadores de bebés en los baños de hombres, puesto que con frecuencia están instalados únicamente en el aseo de señoras. La excepción será si el establecimiento cuenta con un cuarto de uso mixto. En el caso de los establecimientos de propiedad privada, como centros comerciales, restaurantes o cualquier tipo de residencia, la obligación será que se coloquen los cambiadores "de forma accesible tanto para hombres como para mujeres".
Se trata de una de las novedades que recogerá la futura Ley de Impulso Demográfico que coordina la Consellería de Política Social. Además, también se instalarán salas de lactancia, entre cuyo equipamiento figurarán los cambiadores si es de propiedad pública, ha informado el diario gallego. Para los ya existentes, el Gobierno promoverá que se realicen reformas para adecuarlas a estas necesidades.
Esta ley también afectará a las plazas de aparcamiento de los edificios públicos y privados. En el caso de que los inmuebles dispongan de párking deberán habilitar plazas adaptadas y reservadas para las familias con hijos menores de doce años de edad. Las características de estos aparcamientos es que serán más amplios y se ubicarán cerca de los accesos a las zonas comunes, como es el caso de los centros comerciales.
