El cambio climático podría cambiar las costumbres migratorias de las tortugas gigantes de las Galápagos

Los expertos monitorizaron los movimientos de las tortugas mediante dispositivos GPS y se dieron cuenta de que las rutas que toman los animales son cada vez más impredecibles.

Tortugas gigantes de las Islas Galápagos. REUTERS/ Nacho Doce

El calentamiento global está alterando las migraciones de las tortugas gigantes de las Galápagos. Según un estudio publicado en la revista Ecology, las rutas que toman estos animales se están volviendo impredecibles.

Los expertos monitorizaron los movimientos de las tortugas mediante dispositivos GPS y se dieron cuenta de que el cambio climático y el calentamiento de los océanos podría estar modificando las costumbres migratorias

La gravedad, según este estudio, radica en la importancia de los viajes de las tortugas grandes, ya que son responsables de la dispersión de semillas a larga distancia. Unas semillas que resultan imprescindibles para la supervivencia de otras especies marinas.

