Un grupo de personas preocupadas por la situación ecológica y climática han dedicido pasar este sábado, 25 de mayo, la noche frente al Congreso de los Diputados.
Protestan, como los cientos de jóvenes que han rodeado el Europarlamento de Bruselas bajo el lema #Occupy4Climate, para exigir medidas que disminuyan la emisión de gases.
"Llevan décadas sonando las alarmas que nos indicaban el rumbo que estaba tomando nuestro modelo socioeconómico basado en la depredación de recursos naturales y ecosistemas", dicen los ecologistas. Además, han añadido que "los gobiernos deben declarar el Estado de Emergencia Climática y empezar a realizar las transformaciones necesarias para evitar las peores consecuencias".
